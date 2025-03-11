Why I Like Davido – King Charles lll

British monarch, King Charles III, has expressed his admiration for Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido. The monarch in the new Apple Music show, The King’s Music Room, which premiered on Monday, March 10, 2025, revealed that Davido’s music made him fall in love with Pidgin English.

In the post shared by Davido via his Instagram story, King Charles also expressed the desire to speak Pidgin English during his next visit to Nigeria. He further applauded the Afrobeat genre of music, adding that it is becoming more popular worldwide.

“Davido has made me love Pidgin language. I would like to speak it the next time I visit Nigeria. Thanks to Afrobeats, it’s becoming more popular around the world,” Charles III stated.