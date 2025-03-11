Plateau Governor Commends NELFUND’s Direct Payment System for Student Loans

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has commended the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for introducing a direct payment system for student loans, describing it as a significant step towards promoting transparency and preventing fund mismanagement.

Governor Mutfwang gave the commendation on Monday in Jos while receiving the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, who led a delegation on a sensitisation visit to higher institutions in the state.

The governor noted that paying institutional fees directly to schools would ensure that funds are properly utilised and would eliminate cases where students fail to remit funds for their education.

“We have had instances where students were given allowances to settle school charges, but the money never got to the schools,” Mutfwang stated. “As a result, some students were barred from sitting for exams, creating avoidable crises. This direct payment system will resolve such issues.”

He also lauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing Sawyerr to lead NELFUND, expressing confidence in his ability to drive the agency’s objectives.

“Mr President made the right choice by appointing you as Managing Director,” Mutfwang remarked.

The NELFUND delegation included the Director of Client Support Services, Yemi Carson; Senior Manager of Strategic Communications, Folayemi Ogunniya; and Senior Manager and Technical Adviser to the MD/CEO, Nasir Ayitogo, among others.

Governor Mutfwang underscored the importance of maintaining open communication channels between NELFUND, institutions, and beneficiaries to ensure the seamless implementation of the initiative.