Western Marine Customs Reinforces Patrols to Curb Illicit Maritime Trade

…Seizes N352m Worth of Contraband

The Nigeria Customs Service, Western Marine Command, has reinforced its maritime patrol operations to combat smuggling and protect Nigeria’s economic interests along coastal and inland waterways.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, at the Command’s headquarters in Ibafon-Apapa, Lagos, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Patrick Ntadi, announced that the Command recorded significant seizures with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over ₦352 million.

He noted that a series of coordinated operations along maritime routes led to the interception of smuggled goods, including narcotics, and prohibited imports.

His words, “These operations resulted in the interception of various shipments of illegal and smuggled goods which threaten the economic stability and social well-being of our nation.”

Details of the seizures include; 481 loaves of Cannabis Sativa, 2,017 bags of foreign parboiled rice, four locally constructed fibre boats, five wooden boats, 72 bundles of foreign textile material, and bags of sugar, with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦352,952,200.

“These confiscations deal a significant blow to the criminal networks behind the illicit trade. They also reaffirm our commitment to protecting our borders and ensuring that lawful trade and commerce thrive within our economy”, the CAC stated.

Highlighting the operational success, Comptroller Ntadi credited the achievement to the motivational leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, coupled with enhanced intelligence gathering and robust interagency collaboration.

He noted that the deployment of additional patrol vessels has boosted the Command’s operational efficiency, enabling officers to monitor hard-to-reach areas across the waterways.

The CAC urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity on the waterways.

On his part, the Acting Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Morrison Udoh, reaffirmed the importance of collaborative enforcement.

Udoh emphasised that stronger ties between agencies will enhance the fight against drug trafficking and broader smuggling operations.