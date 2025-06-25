NYSC Denies Service Extension For Corps Member Who Criticised Tinubu

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has refuted claims that it extended the service year of a corps member, Rita Uguamaye, popularly known as Raye, as punishment for her public criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Raye recently gained widespread attention on social media after posting a viral video on her TikTok account, @talktoraye, where she expressed deep frustration over Nigeria’s worsening economic crisis.

In the video, she lamented the rising cost of living and financial hardship, describing Lagos as a “smelly state” with poor living conditions. She also criticised President Tinubu, branding him a “terrible leader” and questioning the government’s efforts to alleviate citizens’ suffering.

Following the viral video, Raye alleged that she was being harassed by NYSC officials who reportedly asked her to take the video down. She claimed that she was being threatened for speaking out, although the NYSC has not officially commented on the allegation.

The situation sparked widespread reactions, with notable figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and human rights activist Omoyele Sowore condemning the alleged threats to her freedom of expression.

On Tuesday, Sowore shared a screenshot of a headline that read, “NYSC punitively extends Raye’s service year by 2 months for criticising Tinubu’s administration over hardship.” He described the alleged move as unacceptable and vowed to mobilise a protest at the NYSC Passing Out Parade if the matter was not addressed.

“This Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu regime might go down with Rita Raye’s National Youth Service Corps matter. We will mobilise down to the Passing Out Parade, except Rita is allowed to complete her NYSC national service without let or hindrance.” Sowore warned.

However, when contacted by PUNCH Metro, the NYSC’s Acting Director of Press and Public Relations, Carol Embu, denied any such extension had been approved. She explained that decisions regarding service extensions are made at the point of a corps member’s passing out and must follow established guidelines.

“Who is Sowore? Does he work with the NYSC?” Embu queried. “How can she be given an extension when she’s still serving? I don’t understand what you people are talking about.”

The NYSC’s clarification comes amid growing public discourse around free speech, youth engagement, and the consequences of government criticism in Nigeria.