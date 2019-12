David Moyes has been appointed as West Ham’s manager and will return for a second spell at the club.

The 55-year-old Scot has signed an 18-month deal and is expected to take charge of the New Year’s Day home game against Bournemouth at London Stadium.

His appointment follows Manuel Pellegrini’s sack after Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by Leicester.

Details Later.

Source: Channels TV