Wema Bank posts record ₦221.9bn PBT, declares ₦1.25 dividend as assets hit ₦5tn

Key points

Profit Before Tax rose by 116.4% to ₦221.9bn, while Profit After Tax climbed 125.4% to ₦194.5bn

Total assets crossed ₦5tn, driven by strong deposit growth and loan expansion

Bank declares ₦1.25 dividend per share, reflecting improved shareholder returns

Main story

Wema Bank has released its audited financial results for the full year ended 2025, reporting a record-breaking performance marked by significant growth across key financial indicators.

The bank’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) more than doubled to ₦221.9 billion from ₦102.5 billion recorded in 2024, representing a 116.4 per cent increase. Profit After Tax (PAT) also surged by 125.4 per cent to ₦194.5 billion, compared to ₦86.2 billion in the previous year.

Gross earnings rose by 52.8 per cent to ₦660.6 billion, largely driven by a 62.7 per cent increase in interest income, reflecting improved yields on earning assets and expansion of the loan book. Net interest income similarly recorded a significant jump of 103.9 per cent to ₦361 billion.

The bank’s balance sheet remained robust, with total assets increasing by 41.5 per cent to ₦5.07 trillion, up from ₦3.59 trillion in 2024. Customer deposits also grew by 30.3 per cent to ₦3.29 trillion, underscoring sustained customer confidence and providing stable funding for asset growth.

Loans and advances expanded by 44.7 per cent to ₦1.74 trillion, highlighting the bank’s continued support for key sectors of the Nigerian economy while maintaining prudent risk management. Non-interest income recorded a moderate increase of 8.3 per cent to ₦85.3 billion.

In line with its strong earnings performance, the bank proposed a dividend of ₦1.25 per share for shareholders.

The issues

The bank’s impressive growth reflects a broader trend of improved profitability within Nigeria’s banking sector, driven by higher interest rates, balance sheet expansion, and digital innovation. However, sustaining such rapid growth may depend on macroeconomic stability, regulatory policies, and the bank’s ability to manage credit risks amid an expanding loan portfolio.

What’s being said

Commenting on the results, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Moruf Oseni, described the performance as one of the strongest in the bank’s history.

He noted that PBT had grown from ₦14.75 billion three years ago to ₦221 billion in 2025, while total assets expanded from ₦1 trillion in 2021 to over ₦5 trillion.

Oseni added that the bank had surpassed the ₦200 billion recapitalisation threshold set by the Central Bank of Nigeria for banks with national authorisation, reinforcing its financial strength and long-term growth strategy.

He also highlighted the bank’s digital transformation efforts, including the upgrade of its flagship digital platform, ALAT, aimed at enhancing customer experience through improved personalisation and flexibility.

What’s next

Going forward, the bank is expected to consolidate its growth by deepening digital banking innovation, expanding its lending portfolio, and leveraging its strong capital base to capture emerging opportunities within Nigeria and across Africa.

Bottom line

Wema Bank’s 2025 results underscore a remarkable growth trajectory, positioning the lender as a strong contender in Nigeria’s evolving banking landscape, with solid profitability, increased shareholder value, and a clear focus on digital-led expansion.