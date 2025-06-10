Week 51 Pool Fixtures For Sat 21, Jun 2025, Aussie 2025

Now you can find the Week 51 pool fixtures 2025: pool fixtures for this week, this week pool fixtures, football pools results and fixtures, pool fixtures this week, classic pool fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures, UK pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, Australia pool fixtures, pool panel results, pool result today Saturday, pool results and fixtures this week, fortune soccer pool fixtures.
Find all the Week 51 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).
|WEEK: 51; SEASON: AUSSIE 2025; DATE: 21-06-2025
|№
|Pools Fixtures
|Status
|1
|Blacktown C.
|St George C.
|Sunday
|2
|Central Coast
|Sydney Utd.
|Sunday
|3
|Mt Druitt T.
|Manly Utd.
|Saturday
|4
|NWS Spirit
|W. Sydney
|Saturday
|5
|Sutherland S.
|St George FC
|Saturday
|6
|Sydney O.
|Marconi S.
|Saturday
|7
|Wollongong
|Rockdale C.
|Saturday
|8
|Bankstown C.
|Northern T.
|Saturday
|9
|Hakoah S.
|UNSW FC
|Saturday
|10
|Inter Lions
|B. Academy
|Saturday
|11
|Macarthur R.
|Bonnyrigg W.
|Saturday
|12
|Mounties W.
|Rydalmere
|Saturday
|13
|Newcastle J.
|Dulwich Hill
|Saturday
|14
|SD Raiders
|Hills Utd.
|Saturday
|15
|Eastern S.
|Peninsula P.
|Saturday
|16
|Gold Coast K.
|Brisbane C.
|Saturday
|17
|Gold Coast U.
|Olympic F.C.
|Sunday
|18
|Lions FC
|SC Wanderers
|Sunday
|19
|Moreton C.E.
|Brisbane R.
|Saturday
|20
|SWQ Thunder
|Brisbane S.
|Sunday
|21
|Southside E.
|Logan L.
|Saturday
|22
|Melbourne V.
|P. Melbourne
|Saturday
|23
|Preston Lions
|Avondale
|Sunday
|24
|S. Melbourne
|Dandenong T.
|Sunday
|25
|George Cross
|Manningham
|Saturday
|26
|Langwarrin
|Bentleigh G.
|Saturday
|27
|Melbourne C.
|Eastern Lions
|Saturday
|28
|Moreland C.
|Melbourne S.
|Saturday
|29
|N. Sunshine
|Kingston C.
|Saturday
|30
|Armadale
|Perth Red Star
|Saturday
|31
|Balcatta
|Western K.
|Saturday
|32
|Bayswater C.
|F. Athena
|Saturday
|33
|Fremantle C.
|Perth
|Saturday
|34
|Olympic K.
|Sorrento
|Saturday
|35
|Perth Glory
|Stirling M.
|Saturday
|36
|Adelaide C.
|Playford C.
|Saturday
|37
|Campbelltown
|Modbury J.
|Saturday
|38
|Croydon K.
|Adelaide U.
|Saturday
|39
|Metro Stars
|FK Beograd
|Saturday
|40
|Para Hills
|Ad. Comets
|Saturday
|41
|Adelaide B.
|Salisbury U.
|Saturday
|42
|Adelaide O.
|S. Adelaide
|Saturday
|43
|Cumberland
|Fulham Utd.
|Saturday
|44
|Sturt Lions
|Pontian E.
|Saturday
|45
|Vipers FC
|The Cove
|Saturday
|46
|Clarence Z.
|Riverside O.
|Saturday
|47
|Devonport C.
|Launceston C.
|Saturday
|48
|Kingborough
|Glenorchy K.
|Saturday
|49
|South Hobart
|Launceston U.
|Saturday