Week 5 Pool Result For Sat 2, Aug 2025, UK 2025/2026

Week 5 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 5 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 5 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 5 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

WEEK: 5; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 02-August-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1BlackpoolStevenage-:--:-Saturday
2Bradford C.Wycombe-:--:-Saturday
3Burton A.Mansfield-:--:-Saturday
4CardiffPeterboro-:--:-EKO
5DoncasterExeter-:--:-Saturday
6HuddersfieldLeyton O.-:--:-Saturday
7LincolnReading-:--:-Saturday
8PlymouthBarnsley-:--:-Saturday
9RotherhamPort Vale-:--:-Saturday
10StockportBolton-:--:-Sunday
11Wigan A.Northampton-:--:-Saturday
12AccringtonGillingham-:--:-Saturday
13BarnetFleetwood-:--:-Saturday
14Bristol R.Harrogate-:--:-Saturday
15Cambridge U.Cheltenham-:--:-Saturday
16ChesterfieldBarrow-:--:-Saturday
17ColchesterTranmere-:--:-Saturday
18GrimsbyCrawley-:--:-Saturday
19Milton K.D.Oldham-:--:-Saturday
20Newport Co.Notts Co.-:--:-Saturday
21Salford C.Crewe-:--:-Saturday
22ShrewsburyBromley-:--:-Saturday
23WalsallSwindon-:--:-Saturday
24CelticSt Mirren-:--:-Sunday
25DundeeHibernian-:--:-Sunday
26FalkirkDundee Utd.-:--:-Sunday
27KilmarnockLivingston-:--:-Saturday
28MotherwellRangers-:--:-LKO
29AirdrieRoss County-:--:-Saturday
30MortonDunfermline-:--:-Saturday
31RaithQueens Pk-:--:-Saturday
32St J’StonePartick-:--:-Saturday
33C. RangersQueen O’Sth-:--:-Saturday
34HamiltonMontrose-:--:-Saturday
35K. HeartsInverness-:--:-Saturday
36PeterheadEast Fife-:--:-Saturday
37StenhsemuirAlloa-:--:-Saturday
38AnnanElgin-:--:-Saturday
39DumbartonClyde-:--:-Saturday
40E. KilbrideSpartans FC-:--:-Saturday
41Edinburgh C.Stirling A.-:--:-Saturday
42ForfarStranraer-:--:-Saturday
43Cercle BruggeAnderlecht-:--:-Sunday
44CharleroiSt.Truiden-:--:-Sunday
45GenkAntwerp-:--:-Sunday
46GentRAAL Louviere-:--:-LKO
47St’d LiegeFCV Dender EH-:--:-LKO
48Union St.G.OH Leuven-:--:-Sunday
49WesterloWaregem-:--:-Saturday
