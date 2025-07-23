Week 4 Pool Results For Sat 26, Jul 2025, Aussie 2025

WEEK: 4; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 26-July-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1AirdrieAlloa-:--:-Saturday
2DundeeMontrose-:--:-Saturday
3DunfermlineStirling A.-:--:-Saturday
4FalkirkSpartans FC-:--:-Saturday
5ForfarArbroath-:--:-Saturday
6HamiltonDumbarton-:--:-Saturday
7KilmarnockEast Fife-:--:-Saturday
8LivingstonK. Hearts-:--:-Saturday
9MortonClyde-:--:-Saturday
10Queens PkC. Rangers-:--:-Saturday
11RaithInverness-:--:-Saturday
12Ross CountyPartick-:--:-Saturday
13StenhsemuirPeterhead-:--:-Saturday
14St J’StoneElgin-:--:-Saturday
15St MirrenAyr United-:--:-Sunday
16StranraerQueen O’Sth-:--:-Saturday
17AnderlechtWesterlo-:--:-Sunday
18Club BruggeGenk-:--:-Sunday
19FCV Dender EHCercle Brugge-:--:-Saturday
20OH LeuvenCharleroi-:--:-Sunday
21RAALLouviereSt’d Liege-:--:-LKO
22St.TruidenGent-:--:-Sunday
23WaregemKV Mechelen-:--:-LKO
24FC CopenhagenVejle Boldklub-:--:-LKO
25NordsjaellandBrondby-:--:-Sunday
26OdenseViborg-:--:-Sunday
27SilkeborgFredericia-:--:-Sunday
28AIKOsters-:--:-Sunday
29Bromma’karnaMalmo-:--:-EKO
30DegerforsNorrkoping-:--:-LKO
31GAISHalmstad-:--:-EKO
32HackenDjurgaarden-:--:-Sunday
33IFK VarnamoHammarby-:--:-Sunday
34MjallbySirius-:--:-Sunday
35Bodoe/GlimtValerenga-:--:-LKO
36BryneViking-:--:-Sunday
37HaugesundHamarkam-:--:-Saturday
38KristiansundKFUM-:--:-Saturday
39RosenborgTromso-:--:-Sunday
40SandefjordSarpsborg 08-:--:-Saturday
41Atlanta Utd.Seattle-:--:-Sunday
42CharlotteToronto-:--:-Sunday
43Chicago FireNY Red Bulls-:--:-Sunday
44DC UnitedAustin FC-:--:-Sunday
45Inter MiamiFC Cincinnati-:--:-Sunday
46PhiladelphiaColorado R.-:--:-Sunday
47Real Salt LakeSJ Earthquakes-:--:-Sunday
48St. Louis C.Minnesota U.-:--:-Sunday
49Vancouver W.Kansas City-:--:-Sunday
