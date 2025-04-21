Week 43 Pool Results For Sat 26 Apr 2024 UK 2024/2025

Week 43 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 43 Pool Result: Football pools results for this week 42 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 43 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

WEEK: 43; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 26-April-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Crystal P.Aston V.-:--:-LKO
2Nott’m For.Man City-:--:-Sunday
3BournemouthMan Utd.-:--:-Sunday
4BrightonWest Ham-:--:-Saturday
5ChelseaEverton-:--:-EKO
6LiverpoolTottenham-:--:-Sunday
7NewcastleIpswich-:--:-Saturday
8SouthamptonFulham-:--:-Saturday
9WolvesLeicester-:--:-Saturday
10BlackburnWatford-:--:-Saturday
11CardiffWest Brom-:--:-Saturday
12HullDerby-:--:-Saturday
13LutonCoventry-:--:-EKO
14MiddlesbroNorwich-:--:-Saturday
15MillwallSwansea-:--:-Saturday
16Oxford Utd.Sunderland-:--:-Saturday
17PrestonPlymouth-:--:-Saturday
18Q.P.R.Burnley-:--:-EKO
19Sheff Wed.Portsmouth-:--:-Saturday
20BarnsleyShrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
21BirminghamMansfield-:--:-Sunday
22Bristol R.Reading-:--:-EKO
23Burton A.Cambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
24CrawleyNorthampton-:--:-Saturday
25ExeterHuddersfield-:--:-Saturday
26Leyton O.Wycombe-:--:-EKO
27PeterboroBolton-:--:-Saturday
28StevenageRotherham-:--:-Sunday
29StockportLincoln-:--:-Saturday
30Wigan A.Blackpool-:--:-Saturday
31WrexhamCharlton-:--:-LKO
32A.WimbledonPort Vale-:--:-EKO
33BarrowBromley-:--:-Saturday
34CheltenhamCarlisle-:--:-Saturday
35ChesterfieldMorecambe-:--:-Saturday
36DoncasterBradford C.-:--:-EKO
37FleetwoodNewport Co.-:--:-Saturday
38GillinghamSwindon-:--:-Saturday
39HarrogateNotts Co.-:--:-EKO
40Milton K.D.Grimsby-:--:-Saturday
41Salford C.Colchester-:--:-Saturday
42TranmereCrewe-:--:-Saturday
43WalsallAccrington-:--:-Saturday
44AberdeenHibernian-:--:-Saturday
45Dundee Utd.Celtic-:--:-EKO
46HeartsDundee-:--:-Saturday
47KilmarnockRoss County-:--:-Saturday
48MotherwellSt J’Stone-:--:-Saturday
49St MirrenRangers-:--:-Saturday
