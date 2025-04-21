BREAKING: Protests Erupt In Jos Over Continued Killings In Plateau Communities

Tensions flared in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Monday as hundreds of residents took to the streets to protest the ongoing wave of deadly attacks on indigenous communities in the state.

The demonstration, led by prominent Christian clerics including the Plateau State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Polycarp Lubo, began in the early hours at Fwavwei Junction. The protest caused significant traffic disruptions across major roads, leaving many commuters stranded.

The public outcry follows a recent surge in violent attacks allegedly carried out by suspected Fulani militants in various communities across the state. In the last two weeks alone, more than 100 people have reportedly been killed in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas, sparking fear and outrage among residents.

“We are not happy over the continuous attacks and killings by gunmen in our communities. That’s why we have come out again to protest these happenings,” said Gyang Dalyop, one of the demonstrators.

Another protester, Hannatu Philip, decried the government’s silence and urged immediate intervention to prevent further escalation. “The situation is deteriorating. If nothing is done urgently, it may get out of hand,” she warned.

Protesters, some carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Stop the Killings” and “Our Lives Matter”, marched peacefully towards the Rayfield Government House, demanding concrete action from authorities.

Monday’s protest underscores the growing frustration among Plateau residents who feel abandoned in the face of increasing insecurity. As the violence persists, the calls for justice and government accountability grow louder.