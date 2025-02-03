Week 32 Pool Results For Sat 8 Feb 2024 UK 2024/2025

Week 32 Pool Results : Stay updated with the latest football pool results, including live scores, Saturday match outcomes, British and Aussie pool results, fixtures, and pools panel verdicts. We provide timely updates on the first-half and full-time results to keep you informed.

Week 32 Pool Results Highlights 

This week’s Week 32 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

  • Live Updates: Full-time scores and results for this week’s matches are published promptly after confirmation.
  • Panel Decisions: For postponed matches, the pools panel provides halftime results, which are shared as soon as they are agreed upon.
WEEK: 32; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 08-February-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston V.Tottenham-:--:-Sunday
2BirminghamNewcastle-:--:-LKO
3BlackburnWolves-:--:-Sunday
4BrightonChelsea-:--:-LKO
5CoventryIpswich-:--:-Saturday
6EvertonBournemouth-:--:-Saturday
7LeedsMillwall-:--:-EKO
8Leyton O.Man City-:--:-EKO
9PlymouthLiverpool-:--:-Sunday
10PrestonWycombe-:--:-Saturday
11SouthamptonBurnley-:--:-Saturday
12StokeCardiff-:--:-Saturday
13Wigan A.Fulham-:--:-Saturday
14Bristol C.Swansea-:--:-Sunday
15NorwichDerby-:--:-Saturday
16Sheff Utd.Portsmouth-:--:-Saturday
17SunderlandWatford-:--:-EKO
18West BromSheff Wed.-:--:-EKO
19BoltonCrawley-:--:-Saturday
20CharltonStevenage-:--:-EKO
21HuddersfieldReading-:--:-Saturday
22LincolnCambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
23MansfieldNorthampton-:--:-VOID
24RotherhamShrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
25StockportBarnsley-:--:-EKO
26AccringtonA.Wimbledon-:--:-Saturday
27BarrowGillingham-:--:-Saturday
28Bradford C.Harrogate-:--:-EKO
29ColchesterWalsall-:--:-Saturday
30CreweNewport Co.-:--:-Saturday
31FleetwoodCheltenham-:--:-Saturday
32GrimsbyCarlisle-:--:-Saturday
33Milton K.D.Bromley-:--:-Saturday
34Notts Co.Morecambe-:--:-Saturday
35Salford C.Tranmere-:--:-Saturday
36SwindonPort Vale-:--:-EKO
37AberdeenDunfermline-:--:-Sunday
38CelticRaith-:--:-LKO
39DundeeAirdrie-:--:-Saturday
40RangersQueens Pk-:--:-Sunday
41St J’StoneHamilton-:--:-Saturday
42AnnanDumbarton-:--:-Saturday
43ArbroathInverness-:--:-Saturday
44MontroseAlloa-:--:-Saturday
45StenhsemuirQueen O’Sth-:--:-Saturday
46BonnyriggPeterhead-:--:-Saturday
47ClydeStranraer-:--:-Saturday
48ForfarEdinburgh C.-:--:-Saturday
49Spartans FCEast Fife-:--:-Saturday
Week 31 Pool Results For Sat 1 Feb 2024 UK 2024/2025

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR