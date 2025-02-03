Grammy Awards 2025: Full List Of Winners

The 2025 Grammy Awards, one of the biggest nights in the music industry, saw an incredible lineup of winners across various genres. From hip-hop and pop to country and rock, the ceremony celebrated the best artists, albums, and songs of the past year.

Big names like Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, and Charli XCX took home some of the top awards, making it a night to remember.

Top Awards of the Night

Album of the Year:

Winner: Beyoncé-Cowboy Carter

Other nominees included Taylor Swift (The Tortured Poets Department), Billie Eilish (Hit Me Hard and Soft), and André 3000 (New Blue Sun). Beyoncé’s country-inspired album made history, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

Song of the Year:

Winner: Kendrick Lamar—Not Like Us

This rap anthem beat out strong contenders like Taylor Swift’s Fortnight and Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather.

Record of the Year:

Winner: Kendrick Lamar—Not Like Us

Lamar had a huge night, winning both Record and Song of the Year for Not Like Us, solidifying his place as one of the greatest rappers of this generation.

Major Genre Wins

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Winner: Sabrina Carpenter—Short n’ Sweet

Carpenter beat out strong competition from Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, proving her growing influence in the pop music world.

Best Rap Album:

Winner: Doechii—Alligator Bites Never Heal

This win marked a significant milestone for female rappers, with Doechii rising as a fresh and powerful voice in hip-hop.

Best Country Album:

Winner: Beyoncé-Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé’s groundbreaking country album continued to break barriers and introduce new audiences to the genre.

Best Rock Performance:

Winner: The Beatles—Now and Then

The legendary band made history once again with a posthumous release that resonated with both old and new fans.

Best Latin Pop Album:

Winner: Shakira—Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Shakira’s powerful album emphasized themes of empowerment and resilience, making it a fan favorite.

Best New Artist:

Winner: Chappell Roan

Roan’s rising stardom in the pop world earned her the prestigious Best New Artist award, setting her up for an exciting career ahead.

Other Notable Wins

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars—Die With a Smile

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars—Die With a Smile Best Dance/Electronic Album: Charli XCX – Brat

Charli XCX – Brat Best Alternative Music Album: St. Vincent—All Born Screaming

St. Vincent—All Born Screaming Best R&B Performance: Muni Long—Made for Me (Live on BET)

Muni Long—Made for Me (Live on BET) Best Metal Performance: Gojira, Marina Viotti, and Victor Le Masne—Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)

Gojira, Marina Viotti, and Victor Le Masne—Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) Best African Music Performance: Tems – Love Me JeJe

Tems – Love Me JeJe Best Folk Album: Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – Woodland

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – Woodland Best Global Music Album: Matt B featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra—Alkebulan II

Special Recognitions

Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical): Amy Allen

Amy Allen Producer of the Year (Non-Classical): Daniel Nigro

Daniel Nigro Best Musical Theater Album: Hell’s Kitchen

Hell’s Kitchen Best Comedy Album: Dave Chappelle—The Dreamer

Dave Chappelle—The Dreamer Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling Recording: Jimmy Carter: Last Sundays in the Plains: A Centennial Celebration

The 2025 Grammy Awards were a celebration of both established and emerging artists, with history-making wins and unforgettable performances. For a complete list of winners, visit the official Grammys website.

Grammy Awards 2025: Full List Of Winners