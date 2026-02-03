Week 32 Pool Result For Sat 7, Feb 2026, UK 2025/2026

Week 32 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 32 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 32 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 32 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 32; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 07-February-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalSunderland-:--:-Saturday
2BournemouthAston Villa-:--:-Saturday
3BrightonCrystal P.-:--:-Sunday
4BurnleyWest Ham-:--:-Saturday
5FulhamEverton-:--:-Saturday
6LiverpoolMan City-:--:-Sunday
7Man UnitedTottenham-:--:-EKO
8NewcastleBrentford-:--:-LKO
9WolvesChelsea-:--:-Saturday
10BirminghamLeicester-:--:-Saturday
11CoventryOxford Utd.-:--:-Saturday
12DerbyIpswich-:--:-EKO
13HullBristol C.-:--:-Saturday
14NorwichBlackburn-:--:-EKO
15PrestonPortsmouth-:--:-Saturday
16SouthamptonWatford-:--:-EKO
17SwanseaSheff Wed.-:--:-Sunday
18West BromStoke-:--:-Saturday
19WrexhamMillwall-:--:-Saturday
20A.WimbledonReading-:--:-Saturday
21BoltonBarnsley-:--:-Saturday
22HuddersfieldBlackpool-:--:-Saturday
23LutonBradford C.-:--:-EKO
24MansfieldExeter-:--:-Saturday
25NorthamptonStevenage-:--:-Saturday
26PeterboroWigan A.-:--:-Saturday
27PlymouthLincoln-:--:-Saturday
28Port ValeBurton A.-:--:-EKO
29RotherhamCardiff-:--:-Saturday
30StockportLeyton O.-:--:-Saturday
31WycombeDoncaster-:--:-Saturday
32Bristol R.Chesterfield-:--:-Saturday
33CheltenhamMilton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
34ColchesterShrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
35CrawleyCrewe-:--:-EKO
36FleetwoodBromley-:--:-Saturday
37GillinghamTranmere-:--:-Saturday
38HarrogateCambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
39Newport Co.Grimsby-:--:-Saturday
40Notts Co.Barrow-:--:-Saturday
41SwindonOldham-:--:-EKO
42WalsallBarnet-:--:-Saturday
43AldershotHalifax-:--:-Saturday
44AltrinchamYeovil-:--:-Saturday
45RochdaleCarlisle-:--:-Saturday
46ScunthorpeSouthend-:--:-Saturday
47TamworthHartlepool-:--:-Saturday
48WokingBoreham W.-:--:-Saturday
49YorkForest G.-:--:-Saturday
Week 31 Pool Result For Sat 31, Jan 2026, UK 2025/2026

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR