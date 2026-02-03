IATA Projects $41 Billion Record Net Profit But Warns Of “Wafer-Thin” Margins

At the Changi Aviation Summit on February 2, 2026, IATA Director General Willie Walsh provided a comprehensive outlook for the global airline industry, forecasting a record-breaking total net profit of $41 billion for the year. While this figure marks a new high, Walsh cautioned that the industry’s net profit margin remains stuck at a “wafer-thin” 3.9 percent, essentially earning just $7.90 per passenger.

The industry is battling a $11 billion “maintenance and fuel tax” caused by delivery delays of new aircraft, forcing airlines to operate older, less efficient fleets that are, on average, two years older than the long-term norm.

Regional performance reveals a stark divide in the “recovery” narrative. The Asia-Pacific region is set to lead global traffic growth with a 7.3 percent increase in 2026, though its net margin trails at 2.3 percent.

 In contrast, African airlines face the toughest environment, projected to earn a collective profit of just $200 million (a 1.3% margin). IATA highlighted that African carriers pay 17 percent more for fuel and face taxes up to 15 percent higher than the global average, with $954 million in airline funds still blocked by governments on the continent, Algeria being the current largest contributor to this debt.

On the technological front, IATA is pushing for a total transition to Contactless Travel via its “One ID” initiative. New survey data presented at the summit shows that 78 percent of passengers now want a single “Digital Wallet” on their smartphones that combines passports, visas, and boarding passes.

 IATA is urging governments to accelerate the issuance of Digital Travel Credentials (DTC) to move beyond “band-aid” solutions for airport congestion. Without this digital shift, Walsh warned that traditional paper-based processes will be unable to cope with the 5.2 billion travelers expected to take to the skies this year.

Kehinde Victor
Kehinde Victor is a Business Journalist and communications strategist covering policy, markets, and corporate power in Africa. Her reporting focuses on aviation, entertainment, technology, and infrastructure, with an emphasis on regulation, capital flows, and institutional decision-making. With a background in brand strategy, she approaches journalism with a strong sense of positioning, narrative discipline, and audience value. Her work prioritises clarity, accuracy, and relevance, while highlighting implications that matter to people who run businesses or allocate capital. Kehinde’s broader interest lies in the evolution of business media from news delivery to strategic intelligence, and in building platforms that inform action, not just awareness. Feel free to reach out to Kehinde at, kehinde.v@bizwatchnigeria.ng

