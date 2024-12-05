Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Launches Anti-Scam Campaign To Protect Mutual Fund Holders

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management has implemented strong measures to safeguard its customers from an alarming rise in scam attempts targeting mutual fund holders. In response to this trend, the company has launched a strategic campaign to educate customers on protecting their investments and understanding the correct procedures for mutual fund subscriptions.

Recently, enquiries about the authenticity of mutual fund subscription messages have surged. Many of these messages contain differing and potentially incorrect account numbers, leading to confusion and concern among investors. In response to these concerns, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management launched a campaign to educate customers by providing accurate information and security tips to reduce the likelihood of clients falling prey to scam attacks.

The campaign has established three main objectives: first, to educate customers about the mutual fund subscription process by providing precise and accurate information that empowers them to make informed decisions. Second, it aims to ensure that customers verify the payment accounts for any Stanbic IBTC mutual fund investments, encouraging due diligence in confirming the legitimacy of financial communications.

Lastly, the campaign seeks to raise awareness of scam attempts that may mislead customers into using incorrect account details, highlighting the tactics used by scammers to keep customers informed and vigilant.

Busola Jejelowo, the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, recently addressed the importance of a new initiative to safeguard customers in an increasingly complex financial landscape. “At Stanbic IBTC, our top priority is our customers’ financial safety, and we are fully committed to ensuring that our clients have the security they need while managing their investments. This campaign is designed to protect our customers and empower them with the knowledge necessary to recognise and verify the authenticity of any communications they receive. By doing so, we aim to foster a sense of confidence and security among our clients regarding their financial decisions,” she stated.

The initiative emphasises the need for awareness and vigilance, particularly concerning suspicious communications. Stanbic IBTC Asset Management strongly encouraged all customers to be cautious and verify any unexpected requests for fund transfers, especially if they send money to unlisted account numbers. This proactive approach is crucial in preventing potential fraud and protecting assets.

In addition, the company has made it clear that customers should not hesitate to contact the support team directly with any concerns, questions, or suspicions regarding communications or transactions. Please contact Asset Management and Investment Solutions at 02012801266, 02012805595, 0700MUTUALFUNDS (0700688825 38637) or mutualfunds@stanbicibtc.com

Through this campaign, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management aims to build trust and reassurance, reinforcing their dedication to the financial safety of their clients.