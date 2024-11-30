Week 22 Pool Results For Sat 30 Nov 2024 UK 2024/2025

Week 22 pool Results 2024: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today Saturday matches, pool results for this week, British and Aussie pool results, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results, and live score pool result today. We present the first half-time results of this sort.

Week 22 Pool Results 2024: This week’s football pool results are published on this page as soon as full-time live score confirmation is received. We also announce the results of postponed matches by the football pool panel at halftime, as agreed by them. This Week 21 Pool Results was brought to you by Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 22; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 30-November-2024
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1BrentfordLeicester-:--:-Saturday
2ChelseaAston V.-:--:-Sunday
3Crystal P.Newcastle-:--:-Saturday
4LiverpoolMan City-:--:-Sunday
5Man Utd.Everton-:--:-Sunday
6Nott’m For.Ipswich-:--:-Saturday
7TottenhamFulham-:--:-Sunday
8West HamArsenal-:--:-LKO
9WolvesBournemouth-:--:-Saturday
10BlackburnLeeds-:--:-EKO
11Bristol C.Plymouth-:--:-Saturday
12CoventryCardiff-:--:-Saturday
13DerbySheff Wed.-:--:-Sunday
14MiddlesbroHull-:--:-EKO
15NorwichLuton-:--:-Saturday
16Oxford Utd.Millwall-:--:-EKO
17PrestonWest Brom-:--:-Saturday
18StokeBurnley-:--:-Saturday
19SwanseaPortsmouth-:--:-Saturday
20WatfordQ.P.R.-:--:-EKO
21AccringtonSwindon-:--:-Saturday
22A.WimbledonDagenham-:--:-LKO
23BarnsleyBristol R.-:--:-Saturday
24BlackpoolBirmingham-:--:-Sunday
25Burton A.Tamworth-:--:-Sunday
26Cambridge U.Wigan-:--:-Saturday
27CrawleyLincoln-:--:-Saturday
28ExeterChesterfield-:--:-Saturday
29KetteringDoncaster-:--:-Sunday
30MorecambeBradford C.-:--:-Saturday
31PeterboroNotts Co.-:--:-Saturday
32ReadingHarborough-:--:-Sunday
33Salford C.Cheltenham-:--:-Saturday
34Solihull M.Bromley-:--:-Sunday
35StevenageMansfield-:--:-Saturday
36WalsallCharlton-:--:-Saturday
37CelticRoss County-:--:-Saturday
38Dundee Utd.St Mirren-:--:-Saturday
39HeartsAberdeen-:--:-Sunday
40KilmarnockDundee-:--:-Saturday
41MotherwellHibernian-:--:-Saturday
42St J’StoneRangers-:--:-Sunday
43ArbroathQueen O’Sth-:--:-Saturday
44Ayr Utd.Morton-:--:-Saturday
45C. RangersInverness-:--:-Saturday
46Edinburgh C.Dunfermline-:--:-Saturday
47ForfarStirling A.-:--:-Saturday
48PeterheadMontrose-:--:-Saturday
49Queens PkPartick-:--:-Saturday
Week 21 Pool Results For Sat 23 Nov 2024 UK 2024/2025

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR