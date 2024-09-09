Week 11 Pool Result Saturday 14 Sep 2024 – UK 2024/2025

Week 11 pool result 2024: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today Saturday matches, pool results for this week, British and Aussie pool results, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results, and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results, first of its kind.

Week 11 Pool Result 2024: Football pool results for this week are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pool panel at halftime as decided by the football pool.

WEEK: 11; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 14-September-2024 № Football Pools Results HT FT Status 1 Aston V. Everton -:- -:- LKO 2 Bournemouth Chelsea -:- -:- LKO 3 Brighton Ipswich -:- -:- Saturday 4 Crystal P. Leicester -:- -:- Saturday 5 Fulham West Ham -:- -:- Saturday 6 Liverpool Nott’m For. -:- -:- Saturday 7 Man City Brentford -:- -:- Saturday 8 Southampton Man Utd. -:- -:- EKO 9 Tottenham Arsenal -:- -:- Sunday 10 Wolves Newcastle -:- -:- Sunday 11 Blackburn Bristol C. -:- -:- Saturday 12 Derby Cardiff -:- -:- Saturday 13 Leeds Burnley -:- -:- EKO 14 Middlesbro Preston -:- -:- Saturday 15 Millwall Luton -:- -:- EKO 16 Oxford Utd. Stoke -:- -:- EKO 17 Plymouth Sunderland -:- -:- Saturday 18 Portsmouth West Brom -:- -:- Sunday 19 Sheff Wed. Q.P.R. -:- -:- Saturday 20 Swansea Norwich -:- -:- Saturday 21 Watford Coventry -:- -:- Saturday 22 Blackpool Exeter -:- -:- Saturday 23 Bolton Huddersfield -:- -:- Saturday 24 Bristol R. Wigan -:- -:- Saturday 25 Crawley Stockport -:- -:- Saturday 26 Mansfield Cambridge U. -:- -:- EKO 27 Northampton Wycombe -:- -:- EKO 28 Peterboro Lincoln -:- -:- Saturday 29 Reading Leyton O. -:- -:- Saturday 30 Rotherham Burton A. -:- -:- Saturday 31 Shrewsbury Charlton -:- -:- Saturday 32 Stevenage Barnsley -:- -:- Saturday 33 Accrington Crewe -:- -:- Saturday 34 A.Wimbledon Milton K.D. -:- -:- EKO 35 Bromley Notts Co. -:- -:- Saturday 36 Carlisle Fleetwood -:- -:- Saturday 37 Gillingham Tranmere -:- -:- Saturday 38 Grimsby Barrow -:- -:- Saturday 39 Morecambe Colchester -:- -:- Saturday 40 Port Vale Chesterfield -:- -:- Saturday 41 Salford C. Cheltenham -:- -:- Saturday 42 Swindon Newport Co. -:- -:- EKO 43 Walsall Bradford C. -:- -:- Saturday 44 Aberdeen Motherwell -:- -:- Saturday 45 Celtic Hearts -:- -:- Saturday 46 Dundee Utd. Rangers -:- -:- Sunday 47 Hibernian St J’Stone -:- -:- Saturday 48 Ross County Dundee -:- -:- Saturday 49 St Mirren Kilmarnock -:- -:- Saturday