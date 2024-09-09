Week 11 Pool Result Saturday 14 Sep 2024 – UK 2024/2025

WEEK: 11; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 14-September-2024
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston V.Everton-:--:-LKO
2BournemouthChelsea-:--:-LKO
3BrightonIpswich-:--:-Saturday
4Crystal P.Leicester-:--:-Saturday
5FulhamWest Ham-:--:-Saturday
6LiverpoolNott’m For.-:--:-Saturday
7Man CityBrentford-:--:-Saturday
8SouthamptonMan Utd.-:--:-EKO
9TottenhamArsenal-:--:-Sunday
10WolvesNewcastle-:--:-Sunday
11BlackburnBristol C.-:--:-Saturday
12DerbyCardiff-:--:-Saturday
13LeedsBurnley-:--:-EKO
14MiddlesbroPreston-:--:-Saturday
15MillwallLuton-:--:-EKO
16Oxford Utd.Stoke-:--:-EKO
17PlymouthSunderland-:--:-Saturday
18PortsmouthWest Brom-:--:-Sunday
19Sheff Wed.Q.P.R.-:--:-Saturday
20SwanseaNorwich-:--:-Saturday
21WatfordCoventry-:--:-Saturday
22BlackpoolExeter-:--:-Saturday
23BoltonHuddersfield-:--:-Saturday
24Bristol R.Wigan-:--:-Saturday
25CrawleyStockport-:--:-Saturday
26MansfieldCambridge U.-:--:-EKO
27NorthamptonWycombe-:--:-EKO
28PeterboroLincoln-:--:-Saturday
29ReadingLeyton O.-:--:-Saturday
30RotherhamBurton A.-:--:-Saturday
31ShrewsburyCharlton-:--:-Saturday
32StevenageBarnsley-:--:-Saturday
33AccringtonCrewe-:--:-Saturday
34A.WimbledonMilton K.D.-:--:-EKO
35BromleyNotts Co.-:--:-Saturday
36CarlisleFleetwood-:--:-Saturday
37GillinghamTranmere-:--:-Saturday
38GrimsbyBarrow-:--:-Saturday
39MorecambeColchester-:--:-Saturday
40Port ValeChesterfield-:--:-Saturday
41Salford C.Cheltenham-:--:-Saturday
42SwindonNewport Co.-:--:-EKO
43WalsallBradford C.-:--:-Saturday
44AberdeenMotherwell-:--:-Saturday
45CelticHearts-:--:-Saturday
46Dundee Utd.Rangers-:--:-Sunday
47HibernianSt J’Stone-:--:-Saturday
48Ross CountyDundee-:--:-Saturday
49St MirrenKilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
