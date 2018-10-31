Walmart to Invest $500 Million in Opening 47 Stores in India

Walmart to Invest $500 Million in Opening 47 Stores in India

November 1, 2018
Walmart Inc’s India unit will invest about $500 million to open 47 stores in the country by 2022, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing the Press Trust of India news agency.

“We are planning to take the total number of stores to 70 by 2022,” Krish Iyer, chief executive officer of Walmart India, was quoted as saying in the report.

“That is the plan and we will also have e-commerce space in all the stores.”

Earlier this year, the U.S retail giant acquired about 77 percent stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart for roughly $16 billion, in one of the biggest foreign investments.

