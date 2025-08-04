WAEC Unveils 2025 WASSCE Results As Digital Systems Simplify Access For Candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the 2025 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results for school candidates, bringing relief and excitement to thousands of students across Nigeria and other West African nations.

Following weeks of speculation and misleading social media posts suggesting the cancellation of the exams due to alleged widespread malpractice, WAEC has now firmly addressed the misinformation. The examination body confirmed that the marking process has been completed successfully and that candidates can begin accessing their results starting from August 4, 2025, via designated platforms.

Seamless Digital Result Checking Now the New Normal

In keeping with its commitment to digital innovation, WAEC has provided multiple user-friendly channels for students to retrieve their scores.

1. Online Portal Access

Students can check their results through WAEC’s official portal by following these steps:

Navigate to the WAEC result checker website

Enter your 10-digit examination number

Choose “School Candidate Result” as the exam type

as the exam type Input your e-PIN and serial number

and Click on Submit to view your result

2. SMS Result Service for Offline Users

For students without reliable internet access, WAEC has maintained its SMS-based result checking system. Simply send the following message:

markdownCopyEdit WAEC*ExamNumber*PIN*ExamYear

to the shortcode 32327. This service is available to subscribers on MTN, Glo, and Airtel networks. A service fee of ₦30 is charged per attempt, and each e-PIN allows five free result-checking attempts before a new PIN is required.

Empowering Young Nigerians Through Technology

The streamlined process isn’t just about convenience—it marks a critical shift in how young Nigerians interact with digital systems:

Instant Access : Long queues at WAEC offices are now obsolete as students can receive their results instantly from anywhere.

: Long queues at WAEC offices are now obsolete as students can receive their results instantly from anywhere. Affordable Accessibility : At just ₦30 via SMS, the cost is low, ensuring wide accessibility.

: At just ₦30 via SMS, the cost is low, ensuring wide accessibility. Digital Exposure : Navigating WAEC’s digital systems offers young Nigerians early experience with tech-driven services.

: Navigating WAEC’s digital systems offers young Nigerians early experience with tech-driven services. Cyber-Safety Education: By using only official platforms, students gain awareness about online security and the importance of verifying digital sources.

What to Do If You Encounter Access Issues

Students encountering difficulties in retrieving their results are advised to:

Double-check their exam number , PIN , and serial number for any typographical errors

, , and for any typographical errors Use WAEC’s official support channels or visit the nearest WAEC office for assistance

or visit the nearest WAEC office for assistance Avoid unofficial websites or agents to steer clear of fraud and misinformation

Digital Integrity in the Face of Misinformation

WAEC’s proactive efforts in combating social media rumors and promoting tech-enabled solutions highlight the strength of trusted digital platforms in restoring public confidence. The successful rollout of this year’s result-checking process further cements the Council’s position as a forward-looking institution committed to transparency and innovation.

As students begin to shape their next paths—whether in higher education, entrepreneurship, or the workforce—WAEC’s enhanced digital access ensures that one of the most significant milestones in their academic lives is both secure and easy to reach.