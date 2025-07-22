WAEC Debunks Viral 2025 WASSCE Cancellation Claim Warns Candidates To Ignore Fake Notice

The West African Examinations Council Nigeria has disowned a viral social media claim that the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination was cancelled, warning candidates, parents and schools to ignore what it called a false publication designed to cause panic as results processing enters its final stage.

The fabricated notice, which flooded WhatsApp, Telegram, X and Facebook on Saturday July 19 2025, alleged that the Federal Ministry of Education working with WAEC had scrapped the entire examination after so called massive malpractice, coordinated leaks of question papers and unauthorised digital circulation of exam materials.

In a formal rebuttal issued Sunday July 20 2025 and signed by Acting Head of Public Affairs Moyosola Adesina, the Council said, “The said examination has not been cancelled. Though the source of the information cannot be ascertained the Council is certain that the false claim is being peddled by mischief makers who are bent on bringing the Council to disrepute and causing confusion and panic among candidates who sat the examination.”

WAEC confirmed that marking of scripts has been concluded and assured that the 2025 WASSCE results will be released on or before Monday August 4 2025.

Reiterating its communication protocol, the Council said, “All official announcements of the West African Examinations Council Nigeria are issued only through our verified social media platforms accredited national media outlets and the Public Affairs Department.”

WAEC urged the public not to amplify unverified content. The Council said, “We urge all stakeholders and the general public to disregard the said publication and await our official release.”