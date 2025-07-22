FG Sets August 4 For 2025 Build A Thon Holiday Camp Targeting Young Digital Talent

The Federal Government has unveiled plans for the 2025 Build A Thon Holiday Camp a nationwide technology program designed to equip children with foundational digital skills. The camp is scheduled to begin Monday August 4 2025 across multiple locations including Abeokuta Abuja Federal Capital Territory and Kano and aims to enroll more than two thousand participants between the ages of 10 and 18.

Announcing the initiative on X the platform previously known as Twitter the Minister of Communications Innovation and Digital Economy Dr Bosun Tijani said the Build A Thon will give young Nigerians an opportunity to learn build and bond in practical technology environments.

According to the minister the camp will feature hands on sessions do it yourself kits and technology labs covering areas such as coding robotics and the Internet of Things. Beyond classroom style learning the program is structured to help participants collaborate and draw inspiration from one another.

Registration is open to eligible children nationwide. Parents and guardians can register through the official http://b.link/Buildatonholidaycamp-2025. Participants will be assigned to regional camps.

This years edition builds on momentum from the 2024 Build A Thon which the ministry says trained more than five thousand children across technology hubs in Abeokuta Maiduguri and Owerri.

The initiative is also tied to the administration broader agenda to grow the national digital talent pool. Under Dr Tijani leadership the ministry is running the Three Million Technical Talent program which offers training tracks in data analysis digital marketing search engine optimisation cloud platform navigation graphics design and user experience and user interface design.

We cannot wait to welcome even more future makers and innovators as we build the future one child one line of code at a time Dr Tijani said.