NSCDC, NDLEA Forge Stronger Ties To Tackle Drug Abuse In Anambra

The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reiterated its resolve to deepen collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in addressing the growing challenge of drug and substance abuse in the state.

This assurance was given by the NSCDC State Commandant, Mr. Maku Olatunde, during a courtesy visit by the newly posted NDLEA State Commander, Commander of Narcotics Onubuogu Charles, to the NSCDC Command Headquarters in Awka on Monday.

While welcoming the NDLEA delegation, Olatunde emphasised the critical need for sustained inter-agency cooperation in tackling the root causes of insecurity, a significant portion of which, he said, could be traced to drug-related offences.

“We are like brothers in the security ecosystem, and I am glad that our relationship is being sustained and even strengthened. The majority of crimes we face today are deeply linked to the abuse and trafficking of illicit substances,” the Commandant said.

He described the current drug situation, particularly among the youth, as alarming and warned of its long-term impact if not urgently addressed. Olatunde further pledged operational and intelligence support from the Corps to aid the NDLEA’s efforts at curbing the menace.

He congratulated the new NDLEA Commander on his deployment, describing it as a testament to his competence, commitment, and professional achievements. “Your track record speaks volumes, and I wish you a successful tenure in Anambra,” he said.

In his response, Commander Onubuogu noted that the visit was part of efforts to strengthen ties with key stakeholders in the state’s security architecture. He maintained that drug abuse and its associated crimes were collective challenges requiring multi-agency collaboration.

“No single agency can function effectively in isolation. The NDLEA recognises the strategic role of the NSCDC in community-level interventions, and we look forward to building a formidable alliance,” he said.

The NDLEA boss also advocated greater public enlightenment on the dangers of substance abuse, stressing that collective responsibility remains central to national drug control efforts.

The visit marked a renewed commitment by both agencies to intensify their joint operations, advocacy campaigns, and intelligence-sharing frameworks aimed at safeguarding public health and safety in Anambra State.