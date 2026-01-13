Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs On Iran’s Trading Partners Amid Threats Of Military Action

President Donald Trump escalated his pressure campaign against Tehran on Monday, January 12, 2026, announcing that any country doing business with Iran will face an immediate 25% tariff on all trade with the United States.

The “final and conclusive” order, posted on Truth Social, targets major Iranian partners—including China, India, Turkey, and the UAE—as Washington weighs “very strong” options to respond to the lethal crackdown on anti-government protests.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later confirmed that while diplomacy remains the primary goal, the President is “unafraid” to use military force, noting that the U.S. successfully “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear leverage in 2025.

In a defiant response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic that Tehran is prepared for any military scenario, citing the country’s expanded defense capabilities since the U.S. airstrikes on nuclear sites in June 2025.

“If Washington wants to test the military option again… we are ready,” Araghchi warned, while adding that Iran remains open to nuclear negotiations provided they are conducted without “threats or dictates.” Despite this public posturing, the White House suggested that Tehran is conveying “different messages” privately, indicating a potential interest in a back-channel diplomatic resolution.

The crisis has also triggered a significant diplomatic rupture with Europe. Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, has banned all Iranian diplomats and government representatives from parliament premises in Brussels, Strasbourg, and Luxembourg, stating the body will not “aid in legitimizing” a regime sustained by repression.\

Simultaneously, Turkey’s AK Party warned that foreign intervention could destabilize the region further. Internally, Iran remains under a near-total internet blackout exceeding 100 hours, according to NetBlocks, even as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised massive pro-state rallies held in Tehran today as a “stern warning” to foreign interference.