Virgil van Dijk’s Late Header Secures Dramatic Liverpool Win Over Atlético Madrid

Liverpool continued their dominant European home form with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Atlético Madrid at Anfield, sealed by a stoppage-time header from captain Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds came flying out of the blocks, with Andy Robertson diverting a Mohamed Salah free-kick past Jan Oblak in the fourth minute for his first European goal in nearly six years. Just minutes later, Salah doubled Liverpool’s lead with a dazzling solo run and finish, marking his 250th career goal in English club football.

Liverpool almost extended their lead from the penalty spot after the referee penalised Clément Lenglet for handball, but VAR overturned the decision. Missed chances from debutant Alexander Isak allowed Atlético back into the contest, and Marcos Llorente halved the deficit just before half-time.

After the break, Atlético pushed for an equaliser, with Giacomo Raspadori testing Alisson and Salah striking the post at the other end. Their persistence paid off when Llorente’s volley, deflected by Robertson, levelled the score at 2-2, sparking wild celebrations from Diego Simeone’s men.

However, Liverpool’s relentless pressure eventually told. In the dying moments, Van Dijk rose highest to head home Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner in front of the Kop, securing a dramatic win. The goal provoked furious protests from Simeone, who was subsequently sent off.

The victory ensured Liverpool maintained their 15th consecutive European group-stage home win, underlining new manager Arne Slot’s strong start on the continental stage.