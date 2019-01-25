Victor Moses Signs 18-month Loan Deal with Fenerbahce

Chelsea outcast Victor Moses has finally completed a move to Turkish Super Liga side Fenerbahce on an 18-month loan deal until the end of the 2019-20 season.

The wingback found it difficult to get playing time at the Stamford Bridge under Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri. Moses featured just five times in all competitions for Chelsea under Sarri.

The 28-year old was a mainstay in Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side and was instrumental in Chelsea’s title triumph in the 2016-17 season.

Moses has made 128 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 18 goals across in his four seasons at the Stamford Bridge.

The Nigerian joins a Fenerbahce side that is currently languishing in 15th place in the Turkish Super Lig, with only three wins in the league matches. Moses’ arrival injects fresh impetus into the side.

Moses becomes the second senior player to leave the Blues in the Winter transfer season after Cesc Fabregas joined Monaco.

Fener will hope the Nigerian fires them from the bottom half of the table where they are two points off the bottom.