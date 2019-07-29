Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Pays Condolence Visit to Killed Channels Reporter

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo paid a condolence visit to the family of Precious Owolabi, slain reporter of Channels Television.

Owolabi was killed during a clash between members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and the police on Monday.

Until his death, he was a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

According to NAN, Osinbajo visited Owolabi’s family in Zaria, Kaduna state, urging them to “take heart”, adding that the loss of the corps member would never be forgotten.

Speaking with journalists, Shu’aibu Ibrahim, NYSC director-general, said the visit of Osinbajo is an indication that the government cares.

“Actually, last Monday was a very sad day for the NYSC family and for the vice-president to come on behalf of the president on condolence with the family is an indication that the federal government really cares for the NYSC,” he said.

“And the welfare of the NYSC is paramount to the federal government, we appreciate it and I can assure you that we have learnt a lesson from what had happened.

“As you can see, the corps members are very proud of the Federal Government for the President to come to this house, this indicated that Precious Owolabi is a hero, he died in the service of our country.”

Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, accompanied Osinbajo during the visit.

