Suspected Boko Haram Members Kill 65 People in Borno State

Suspected members of the c sect killed at least 65 persons at a village near Maiduguri, capital of Borno state, on Saturday, according to BBC.

The insurgents reportedly attacked the mourners on their way from a funeral in Nganzai district near the state capital.

BBC quoted Muhammed Bulama, a local government official, as saying the attack could be a revenge for the killing of 11 Boko Haram fighters by the villagers two weeks ago.

Reacting to the attack, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said President Muhammadu Buhari has received assurances from the armed forces that “those who committed these killings will pay a big price for their action”.

“The federal government is firmly and resolutely committed to taking all necessary measures to safeguard the nation’s security. This administration is determined to end the menace of terrorism,” he quoted Buhari as saying.

Boko Haram has continued to inflict harm in the north-eastern part of the country despite government’s effort to keep the group in check.

In recent times, the group has become deadlier, invading military formation while killing and capturing security forces.

