Rotimi Akeredolu Berates Lawmakers over Claims of Snakes Invasion of State Assembly

Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, the grey-bearded governor of Ondo State, has berated members of the state House of Assembly over their claim last week of having been chased out of the legislative chamber by mysterious snakes while in session.

Speaking with select newsmen, the enraged governor, alleged that the lawmakers had actually cooked up the story just to blackmail his government.

Meanwhile, he has vowed not to condone such attitude which to him, has fallen short of the public expectation from the honourable lawmakers.

He explained that he had gone to the State Assembly Complex premises to verify the claims only to discover that the snake stories were all lies and an attempt to ridicule his government through blackmail.

“All I have come to do here (House of Assembly premises) is to verify what happened and I have seen that there’s an attempt to blackmail this government. We won’t take it.

“I made sure that the Speaker and most of the principal officers were here and I have heard from them in order to know what exactly happened. They have told us that no snake fell here. They were not sitting when the ceiling came down, they only met the ceiling down.

“There’s an attempt to blackmail the government and I don’t believe that is the best approach.

“This (legislature) is an arm of government; they have their votes and the ones they are entitled to, is the ones we give them. This place is termite-infested and certainly, the termites have been dwelling here for several years.

“We just spent two years and there is no way termite infestation in less than two years can cause such destruction.

“Something is wrong, this place has not been maintained”; Akeredolu noted.

The furious governor queried what the lawmakers had been doing about the maintenance of the legislative complex and its environment.

“If they have not been concerned about this place, we all have to sit down and work things out.”; he posited.

Source: The Independent