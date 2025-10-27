VervLife 8.0: Register Now For Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party!

There’s something magical about the sound of thousands of feet moving in rhythm. The thump of music mixing with laughter and the shared energy of people who have come together for one reason. That is the VerveLife experience.

After an exhilarating run of satellite events across Nigeria, Uganda, and Kenya, VerveLife, powered by Verve, Africa’s leading payment card brand, is counting down to its grand finale in Lagos. On Saturday, November 1, 2025, the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, will come alive for what promises to be Africa’s biggest fitness party.

Now in its 8th year, VerveLife has become a symbol of consistency, passion, and progress. A beacon for those who believe that fitness isn’t just a routine but a reflection of who we are and how we live. So, whether you’re a gym regular, a dance floor enthusiast, a wellness advocate, or just someone who loves good vibes, VerveLife 8.0 is where you belong.

This year’s theme, “Elev8” is a challenge to do more, to feel better, and to live brighter. It is about raising the bar, lifting your energy, and elevating your lifestyle. Get ready to sweat it out, dance like never before, and push your limits alongside thousands of other fitness lovers.

This year’s edition is supported by a dynamic network of partners including Google Play, Interswitch, Quickteller, Hygeia HMO, Carloha Chery, Reelfruit, Pocari Sweat, Amstel Malta and Africa Sport Network each bringing their unique touch to the VerveLife experience. From seamless registrations and health checks to refreshing breaks and exciting performances, every detail has been designed to elevate your day.

The day will kick off bright and early at 7 a.m. with VerveLife’s signature fitness party featuring an all-star lineup of Africa’s top fitness trainers, dance instructors, and wellness coaches. It will also feature several side attractions including the obstacle course arena, nutrition and lifestyle masterclasses, thrilling breakout sessions, a dedicated kiddies corner, and more. And when the sun goes down, the energy goes even higher!

The After party starts at 7 p.m. that same day, bringing the heat with live performances by some of Africa’s biggest music stars and DJs to keep the crowd moving long into the night. You’ve never seen a fitness event like this before!

So, Lagos, are you ready to Elev8? This is your chance to be part of Africa’s biggest fitness party, happening live at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, in less than a week.

You do not want to miss this, because when the beats drop and the energy rises, you will want to be right in the heart of it, moving, smiling, and living your best life.

Register now at myverveworld.com/life and follow our social media handles @Vervelife_ and @Vervecard for more exciting updates as we count down.

#VerveLife #Elev8 #AfricasBiggestFitnessParty #VervexGooglePlay