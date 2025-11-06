Vervelife 8.0 Ends On A High: Sweat, Vibes And Pure Energy At Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party

Powered by Verve, Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, this year’s event was nothing short of an energy explosion. The iconic Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island was agog with approximately ten thousand fitness lovers, lifestyle enthusiasts, and good-vibes-only folks who came together for a day packed with movement, music, and fun.

From the moment the first beat dropped, it was clear this wasn’t your average fitness gig. With the theme Elev8, VerveLife 8.0 took “sweat it out” to new heights, featuring a star-studded lineup of elite trainers who came ready to light up the floor. Kemen, Trebla, Mayorfit, BodybyJane, CeeJay Kimani, King of Squats (KOS), Mamiki Slayqueen, Queen Fitnass from South Africa, Alvin Lee from Kenya, Sandra, Dolapo, Macblake, Benfit, TL Funky, HSP Aesthetics and Dami led power-packed sessions that pushed limits and lifted spirits.

Whether you were tackling the obstacle course, smashing through a high-intensity class, or soaking up wellness tips in the nutrition and lifestyle masterclass, there was something for everyone. Even the little ones got in on the fun, with a fully-equipped kiddies’ corner for ages 3–10. Nobody was left out!

And of course, what’s VerveLife without a few big wins? After hours of sweat and adrenaline, three lucky participants hit jackpot moments! Peter Alfred and Paul Amedu each went home ₦1 million richer, while Chidera Nkem stole the show by driving away in a brand-new car, courtesy of Verve x Google Play and Carloha Chery. Talk about earning your rewards!

Then came the afterparty, where the beats got heavier, the lights got brighter, and the crowd went all the way up. The vibes? Unmatched. The lineup? Loaded. King Ojem, Shoday, Alternate Sound, and the LOUD Choir set the stage ablaze before the legendary Timaya shut it down in true superstar fashion. DJs X-Ray, Maze & Xtreme, Toh Bad, Crowd Kontroller all kept the energy rolling, spinning back-to-back hits that kept everyone dancing deep into the night. Fitness and fun had never felt more in sync. Nigeria’s top celebrities were not left out as Tobi Bakre, Broda Shaggi, Timi Dakolo, Dr. Sid among others dialled up the fun and vibes.

Since its inception, VerveLife has evolved beyond just a fitness event. It’s now a Pan-African movement that celebrates wellness, community, and self-expression in the most exciting way possible. And this year, the Elev8 edition once again raised the bar, reminding everyone that staying active can be as joyful as it is rewarding.

As the curtains fall on VerveLife 8.0, one thing’s for sure, Verve isn’t just helping us stay fit; they’re building a community that moves together, celebrates together, and keeps the energy alive long after the music stops.

So, if you missed it this time, don’t stress. Just lace up early for the next one. Because if VerveLife 8.0 brought this much heat, VerveLife 9.0 is going to be a whole new level of epic!

