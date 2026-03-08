Verve deepens global presence with new memberships in PCI SSC, NEXO standards

Verve International, Africa’s leading payment card brand, has announced its membership in two major global payment standards bodies, the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) and the NEXO Standards community. These memberships further position Verve within the international ecosystem responsible for defining, securing, and harmonising payment experiences worldwide.

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) is the global body responsible for setting and overseeing security standards that protect cardholder data across the payment ecosystem. NEXO Standards is the international organisation that develops unified messaging specifications and protocols for seamless, interoperable payment acceptance.

These dual memberships mark a significant milestone in Verve’s ongoing commitment to advancing payment security and global interoperability, while delivering world-class experiences to consumers, merchants, and financial partners across Africa and beyond.

Speaking on the announcement, Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director, Verve International, said:

“Security, trust, and seamless interoperability remain central to Verve’s mission. Joining the PCI Security Standards Council and the NEXO Standards community reinforces our commitment to global best practices and strengthens our ability to deliver secure, scalable, and innovative payment solutions across Africa and beyond. This step positions Verve not just as a participant in the global payments ecosystem, but as a contributor helping shape its future.”

The PCI Security Standards Council governs the globally adopted PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), which ensures that issuers, acquirers, processors, merchants, and solution providers that store, process, or transmit cardholder data meet strict security requirements. As a member, Verve will now participate directly in shaping emerging standards, contributing African perspectives to global discussions, and ensuring its products and partners remain aligned with evolving guidelines.

Membership in the NEXO Standards community further elevates Verve’s role on the global stage. NEXO delivers a modern, universal, and interoperable payment acceptance standard that harmonises how banks, processors, and payment terminals communicate. Through this membership, Verve will collaborate with industry leaders worldwide to accelerate next-generation payment experiences and simplify integrations for partners across markets.

These developments align with Verve’s broader strategy to deepen its global footprint, expand partnerships with financial institutions and fintechs, and scale innovations such as contactless payments, enhanced chip-and-PIN capabilities, tokenisation, and advanced security technologies.

With membership in both PCI SSC and NEXO, Verve is better positioned to empower partners, protect consumers, and support the growth of secure, interoperable payment systems across Africa, while cementing its role as a key contributor to global payment innovation.