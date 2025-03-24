Verve Consolidates International Acceptance Footprintwith Temu, Opening Up New E-Commerce Frontiers To Over 70 Million Cardholders

Verve International, Africa’s leading domestic payments cards and tokens scheme, has formally announced another significant international acceptance milestone, its full integration with fast-growing e-commerce platform, Temu, which has become one of the world’s largest online retail platforms out of China.

The formal announcement of this significant partnership culminates from months of integration and testing to ensure optimization, and further expands Verve’s rapidly accentuating global reach, offering seamless and secure payment solutions and providing over 70 million Verve cardholders across Africa with ease and convenience in transacting with over 200,000 trusted sellers and merchants worldwide, operating on Temu’s Platform, thereby offering easy access to Temu’s extensive range of diverse, affordable products, including fashion, electronics, home goods, beauty, and more!

This newest global acceptance partnership comes on the heels of Verve’s recent inclusion in The Global Payments Power-50, recognising the most innovative companies driving innovation and transformation in the global payments industry. The integration with Temu significantly empowers Verve’s cardholders, both locally and internationally, to enjoy the benefits of cross-border transactions, particularly across the burgeoning Afro-China trade corridor. It also reinforces Verve’s unwavering commitment to delivering inclusive, innovative, and secure digital payment solutions that empower individuals and businesses alike, while bridging the gap in global digital commerce.

Speaking on the partnership, Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director, Verve International, remarked:

“We are excited to announce that Verve is now accepted on Temu a globally recognised e-commerce leader. The last 2 years have been a roller-coaster as far as Verve’s drive towards global acceptance is concerned, and our latest global merchant partner integration with Temu is no doubt a significant milestone in our global expansion journey, reflecting our commitment to providing cardholders with access to more possibilities in today’s increasingly globalizing digital economy. Our recent addition of Temu to our growing network is a pointer to our relentless and unwavering commitment to break down barriers in global/cross-border commerce as wecontinue to innovate, expand, and deliver value to millions of Verve cardholders in Nigeria and across Africa….”

Verve’s expanding global network is bolstered by partnerships with renowned global platforms such as Google, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Ali Express among others, enabling cardholders to conveniently pay for subscriptions in Naira. These alliances solidify Verve’s position as a trusted leader in the digital payments space, ensuring that consumers can access top-notch services across diverse industries.

Now. with Temu joining this network and Verve integrated into its payment options, Verve cardholders can easily shop and pay for some of the widest range of affordable products accessible on any single e-commerce platform globally.

This partnership with Temu highlights Verve’s commitment to redefining digital payments and enhancing the consumer experience. This collaboration empowers cardholders to seize cross-border opportunities, fostering greater financial inclusion and supporting economic growth.

With additional global partnerships on the horizon, Verve is poised for further innovation, bringing new developments that will enhance the value it offers to its cardholders. The company remains committed to delivering seamless, secure solutions that enable individuals and businesses to connect with leading global brands, reinforcing its position as a leader in the digital payments space.

Verve international, a subsidiary of the Interswitch Group, Africa’s leading integrated digital payments and commerce enabler is the first EMV-certified pan-African domestic payment card scheme (a subsidiary of the Interswitch Group), issuing cards and payment solutions to individuals, issuers, and organizations; and remains committed to pushing the boundaries in terms of customer experience and payment possibilities.

Cardholders have come to regard Verve as a safe, convenient and reliable payment solution for everything payment. Verve cards can be used across a wide range of payment channels like Point of Sale (POS) terminals, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Agency banking channel, Web / eCommerce, and Mobile Apps.