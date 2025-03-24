UK, Nigeria, And Ghana Launch £1.9M Initiative To Boost West Africa’s Tech Sector

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science & Technology (FMIST), and Ghana’s Ministry of Environment, Science & Technology (MEST) have officially launched Sankore, a £1.9 million initiative designed to enhance science, technology, and innovation (ST&I) in West Africa.

This program is a key component of the UK-Africa Technology and Innovation Partnerships (ATIP) and is intended to deepen collaboration between the UK, Nigeria, and Ghana. It aligns with important agreements such as the UK-Ghana ST&I Strategy (2023-2027) and the UK-Nigeria Strategic Partnership, which was signed in November 2024.

Key Focus Areas of Sankore

According to a statement released on Monday by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in Lagos, Sankore will engage closely with stakeholders in Nigeria and Ghana to:

Support the operationalization of Ghana’s National Research Fund (GNRF) and Nigeria’s National Research Fund (NRF).

National Research Fund (NRF). Aid Nigeria in establishing its National Research and Innovation Council (NRIC).

Accelerate the commercialization of innovative solutions in crucial sectors such as agriculture and energy.

Enhance policies and regulatory frameworks for innovation, ensuring i mproved data access for businesses and researchers.

mproved data access for businesses and researchers. Set up a Helpdesk to offer expert guidance to governments and partner organizations.

UK, Ghana, and Nigeria Officials Welcome the Initiative

At the launch event held in Abuja, key officials from the UK, Ghana, and Nigeria shared their enthusiasm for Sankore and its expected impact.

Ms. Susan Mshana, UK’s Head of Integrated Strategy and Delivery Unit, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating:

“Sankore will strengthen the UK’s long-term partnership with West Africa, driving economic growth through innovation. By combining our expertise, we aim to boost job creation, economic diversification, and service delivery in Nigeria and Ghana.”

Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Ghana’s Minister of Environment, Science & Technology, highlighted the program’s potential in positioning Ghana as a leading hub for scientific and technological advancement in the region. He underscored that innovation is key to building a resilient economy.

Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, Nigeria’s Minister of Science, Technology & Innovation, also expressed strong support for Sankore, stating:

“Sankore aligns with our goal of promoting homegrown innovation while integrating global advancements. This partnership with the UK will accelerate Nigeria’s tech-driven economic progress.”

Implementation and Timeline

The Sankore initiative will be implemented by UNESCO and Results for Development (R4D), in collaboration with both local and international partners. The 15-month program is scheduled to run until March 2026.

According to the official statement, UNESCO—through its Multisectoral Regional Office for West Africa in Dakar, Senegal, along with national offices in Abuja and Accra—will work alongside national and regional partners, including the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH). This collaborative effort aims to strengthen national ST&I systems in Nigeria and Ghana.

The program is expected to contribute significantly to the development priorities of both countries, while also promoting scientific advancement, peace, and sustainable development through close cooperation with UNESCO Member States and various strategic partners.

Why This Matters

As Africa’s technology ecosystem continues to expand, initiatives like Sankore have the potential to help Nigeria and Ghana leverage research, innovation, and policy reforms to drive economic transformation.

By enhancing research funding, supporting commercialization, and improving policy frameworks, the program could unlock new opportunities for startups, researchers, and investors across the region, further cementing West Africa’s position as a hub for technological and scientific innovation.