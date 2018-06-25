Venezuela Says Oil Output Recovery by Year End A Challenge

- June 25, 2018
Latin American Nations Vye for Funds in the Surge of Oil Auctions

Venezuela has the ability to boost crude output by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) by end of the 2018 in its bid to recover lost production, although the oil minister said on Friday this goal would be “a challenge” for state oil firm.

“We hope that by year-end, we will have recovered the lost production, we have the capacity to do so, we’ve said so,” Manuel Quevedo told reporters at a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna.

President Nicolas Maduro said last month PDVSA would seek to boost oil production by 1 million bpd this year, and would seek help from Russia, China and OPEC if needed. Output has plummeted under U.S. sanctions and due to an economic crisis.

“This is a goal for 2018 that is very challenging for PDVSA … but it’s the goal we’ve set ourselves,” Quevedo said.

The minister earlier said Venezuela was pumping about 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil. The country had been producing about 2.373 million bpd as recently as 2016, Thomson Reuters data shows.

 

 

