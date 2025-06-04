USA Stock Market — Alphabet Faces Potential 25% Stock Decline Amid Push For Chrome Divestiture

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, is confronting significant market volatility as the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) intensifies its antitrust actions against the tech giant. A recent proposal by the DOJ suggests that Google should divest its Chrome browser, a move that could lead to a substantial drop in Alphabet’s stock value.

Barclays analysts have indicated that in a worst-case scenario, Alphabet’s stock could plummet by 15% to 25% if the company is compelled to sell Chrome. This potential “black swan” event stems from the ongoing antitrust trial, where the DOJ argues that Google’s dominance in the search engine market constitutes an illegal monopoly.

Chrome, which boasts a significant share of the global browser market, is a critical component of Google’s ecosystem. It not only serves as a primary gateway for users to access Google’s search engine but also plays a pivotal role in the company’s advertising revenue. Analysts estimate that Chrome accounts for approximately 35% of Google’s search revenue, highlighting its importance to Alphabet’s financial health.

The DOJ’s proposal is part of a broader strategy to dismantle what it perceives as Google’s monopolistic practices. In addition to the Chrome divestiture, the DOJ is considering other remedies, such as prohibiting Google from entering into exclusionary agreements with device manufacturers and requiring the company to provide its search index and user data to competitors at a marginal cost. These measures aim to foster competition and reduce Google’s influence in the digital advertising space.

Alphabet has strongly opposed the DOJ’s proposals, labeling them as “radical” and arguing that such actions would harm consumers and stifle innovation. The company contends that divesting Chrome would not only disrupt its business model but also compromise user privacy and security. Alphabet has expressed its intention to appeal any unfavorable rulings, potentially prolonging the legal battle.

The antitrust case against Google has garnered widespread attention, drawing comparisons to the DOJ’s previous actions against Microsoft in the late 1990s. While some experts believe that a forced breakup of Google is unlikely, the mere possibility has introduced significant uncertainty into the market. Investors are closely monitoring the situation, as any mandated changes to Google’s business structure could have far-reaching implications for the tech industry.

As the legal proceedings continue, the outcome of this case will be pivotal in shaping the future of digital competition and regulation. A decision is expected by August 2025, but with potential appeals, the final resolution could extend well beyond that date.