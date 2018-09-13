US Trade War, Sanctions Hurting Oil Markets , Russian Energy Minister

The U.S. trade war against China and sanctions regime is contributing to instability in the global oil market and putting pressure on prices, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told CNBC on Wednesday.

“We can see that the pricing situation today depends not just on the supply/demand balance or the general economic situation but also on the uncertainty that we observe today in the global markets: the trade wars, the sanctions that the U.S. pursue,” Novak said, speaking to CNBC’s Geoff Cutmore at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia.

Novak said geopolitical uncertainties such as the U.S.’ decision to impose a massive package of tariffs on Chinese imports, as well as its sanctions on Russia and those coming up on Iran, could prompt oil prices to rise modestly.

“If we talk figures, I think that the additional premium is about $5-6 on top of the usual oil price, that would reflect the supply/demand balance,” he said.

Benchmark Brent crude futures are currently trading at $79.21 while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures are at $69.82 per barrel.