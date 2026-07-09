Tinubu Seeks Senate Approval for Secondary Education Commission Amendment Bill

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, | July 9, 2026

Key Points

President Tinubu has asked the Senate to expedite passage of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission Amendment Bill

The proposed legislation aims to strengthen governance and administration of public senior secondary education

The Senate has referred the bill to its Committee on Rules and Business for further legislative work

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu has formally requested the Senate to consider and swiftly pass the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) Amendment Bill 2026, describing the legislation as a key step toward improving the administration of public senior secondary education across Nigeria.

The request was conveyed in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during Thursday’s plenary session.

According to the President, the amendment bill seeks to strengthen the governance framework of Nigeria’s public senior secondary education system and aligns with his administration’s broader education reform agenda.

“I am pleased to transmit to the Senate for consideration the National Senior Secondary Education Commission Amendment Bill,” President Tinubu wrote in the letter.

He explained that the proposed legislation had already received approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) during its meeting of April 30, 2026, after which the Federal Ministry of Justice completed the drafting process and gazetted the bill in accordance with constitutional and legislative drafting standards.

Tinubu urged lawmakers to grant the bill accelerated consideration, noting that improving educational institutions remains a national priority for his administration.

Following the presentation, Senate President Godswill Akpabio referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business for legislative processing.

What’s Being Said

President Tinubu said the amendment reflects his administration’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s education sector.

“The purpose of the bill is to strengthen the administration and governance of public senior secondary education in Nigeria,” Tinubu stated in his letter to the Senate.

What’s Next

The Senate Committee on Rules and Business is expected to review the bill and report back to plenary within one week.

Lawmakers will subsequently debate the bill before considering its passage through the remaining legislative stages.

If approved by the National Assembly, the amendment will update the legal framework governing the National Senior Secondary Education Commission.

The Bottom Line: The proposed amendment signals the Tinubu administration’s continued focus on education sector reforms. Its passage could strengthen institutional oversight of public senior secondary education and support broader efforts to improve learning outcomes nationwide.