US Introduces $15,000 Visa Bond Requirement For Nigerians Under New Travel Rules

The United States government has announced a new visa policy that may require Nigerian applicants seeking B1/B2 visitor visas to post financial bonds of up to $15,000 as part of expanded travel control measures.

According to official information published by the US Department of State on Travel.State.Gov, the visa bond requirement applies to nationals of selected countries classified as high-risk and does not guarantee visa approval. The department also clarified that any fees paid without explicit instruction from a consular officer will not be refunded.

Nigeria is among 38 countries included in the updated list released by the US State Department on Tuesday, with African nations accounting for 24 of those affected.

Visa bonds serve as financial assurances intended to ensure compliance with US immigration rules. The requirement targets applicants applying for B1/B2 visas for business or tourism and is imposed based on individual risk assessments conducted during visa interviews.

The policy rollout will vary by country. For Nigeria, the visa bond requirement is scheduled to take effect on January 21, 2026.

In a statement accompanying the list, the Department of State noted that nationals of the affected countries have been identified as subject to the bond requirement, with implementation dates specified for each country.

Other countries on the list include Algeria, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, Benin, Bhutan, Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Djibouti, Dominica, Fiji, Gabon, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kyrgyzstan, Malawi, Mauritania, Namibia, Nepal, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Under the directive, applicants from the listed countries who are otherwise deemed eligible for B1/B2 visas must post a bond valued at $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000. The specific amount will be determined by consular officers during the visa interview process.

Applicants will also be required to complete the Department of Homeland Security’s Form I-352 and formally agree to the bond terms via the US Treasury Department’s Pay.gov online payment system. The State Department clarified that this requirement applies regardless of where the visa application is submitted.

In addition, visa holders subject to the bond requirement must enter the United States through designated ports of entry, including John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Boston Logan International Airport, and Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Refunds of visa bonds will only be issued if the Department of Homeland Security confirms that the visa holder departed the United States on or before the expiration of their authorised stay, if the individual does not travel before the visa expires, or if the traveller is denied admission at a US port of entry.

The latest policy development comes shortly after the US government imposed partial travel restrictions on Nigeria and several other countries. On December 16, Nigeria was among 15 mostly African nations placed under partial travel suspensions.

In explaining Nigeria’s inclusion, US authorities cited security concerns linked to the activities of extremist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State in parts of the country, which were said to complicate screening and vetting processes.

The US also referenced visa overstay data, noting an overstay rate of 5.56 per cent for Nigerian B1/B2 visa holders and 11.90 per cent for F, M, and J visa categories. Consequently, the partial suspension covered both immigrant visas and several non-immigrant visa classes, including B-1, B-2, F, M, and J visas.