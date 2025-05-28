U.S. Suspends New Student Visa Interviews Amid Tighter Social Media Screening

The United States has temporarily suspended the scheduling of new student visa interviews at embassies and consulates worldwide as part of a broader effort to implement stricter social media vetting for foreign applicants. In a diplomatic cable issued Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio directed U.S. missions across the globe to halt all new appointments for F, M, and J visa categories—which include international students and exchange visitors—until further notice from Washington.

“Effective immediately… consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued,” the cable stated.

Increased Scrutiny Over Security Concerns

This move is the latest in a series of measures by the Trump administration aimed at tightening immigration policies, particularly concerning international students. Officials cite national security risks and concerns that some foreign students may be engaging in antisemitic or disruptive behavior on U.S. campuses.

While interviews that have already been scheduled will proceed as planned, applicants and embassies remain in a state of uncertainty as they await updated instructions.

The policy shift follows a series of incidents involving foreign students. In March, a doctoral student at Tufts University, Rümeysa Öztürk, was detained after co-authoring an op-ed in support of Palestinians. Although later released on bail, her case reflected a growing willingness among U.S. authorities to scrutinize international students’ political activities.

Speaking on the administration’s stance, Secretary Rubio said:

“If you apply for a visa to be a student… and you tell us your goal is not just education but activism that disrupts campuses, we’re not going to give you a visa.”

Pressure on U.S. Universities

The visa suspension comes amid mounting tensions between the federal government and elite academic institutions. Just days earlier, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) attempted to block Harvard University from enrolling international students—a move later reversed by a federal judge.

President Trump has also criticized Harvard publicly, threatening to terminate federal contracts worth approximately $100 million and redirect billions in research grants away from institutions he accuses of tolerating antisemitism and failing to address unrest on campus.

In a recent interview, businessman and Harvard Business School lecturer Kevin O’Leary urged for a more measured approach.

“These students are extraordinary… Why don’t we vet them, clear them, and let them build businesses and create jobs here?” he said, advocating for stricter background checks paired with retention pathways for top-performing foreign students.

Funding Cuts and Threats of Decertification

In a separate move, the DHS announced the termination of two federal grants to Harvard University worth more than $2.7 million, citing the school’s handling of campus protests and alleged inaction against antisemitism.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem defended the decision, pointing to Harvard’s massive $53.2 billion endowment as sufficient to cover its research and public health programs without federal support.

The department has also warned that Harvard could lose its certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) if it fails to provide information about international students allegedly involved in illegal or violent activities.