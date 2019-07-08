US Female Soccer Team Wins FIFA Women’s World Cup Title Again

The United States of America have retained the FIFA Women’s World Cup with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands.

After a dominant first half and what seemed like an unshakable Dutch rearguard action as well as thousands of orange waving fans – including the Dutch crown prince – the Americans were awarded a VAR penalty after replays showed star striker Alex Morgan was fouled in the penalty area by defender Stefanie van der Gragt in the 59th minute.

Megan Rapinoe stepped up to slot home the resultant penalty two minutes later to give the Americans the lead.

Dutch resistance was finally broken six minutes later as Rose doubled USA’s lead with a brilliant piece of individual skill.

After a long dribble, Lavelle finds the bottom corner with a left-footed strike on top of the penalty area.

The Stars and Stripes have with this win made history as the first nation to retain the Women’s title.

For the Dutch however, it was an unforgettable journey as the Oranjeleeuwinnen put in a historic performance at this Women’s World Cup, and it will be one that impacts generations to come back.

Source: VON