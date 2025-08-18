Mediacraft Associates’ Journey To PR Leadership In Nigeria

By Omoike Eromosele

MediaCraft Associates, which stands as a beacon of innovation and resilience, was founded in September 2003 by visionary Chief Executive Officer John Ehiguese. The firm has evolved from a modest startup into one of Nigeria’s premier Public Relations and integrated brand communications consultancies.

With a team of over 50 dedicated professionals, MediaCraft has not only weathered economic storms but thrived, clinching accolades that highlight its dominance in the industry.

From its inception, MediaCraft set out to redefine PR in Nigeria, focusing on reputation management, crisis communication, and digital storytelling. Over the past two decades, the firm has built an impressive portfolio, partnering with blue-chip clients like Stanbic IBTC Group, Interswitch, Olam Agri, and Russel Smith. Its achievements are a testament to strategic growth.

In 2023, MediaCraft celebrated its 20th anniversary while bagging the Iconic PR Agency of the Year at the Brand Communicator Awards and the PR/Media Agency of the Year at the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards. The momentum continued into 2024, with wins for Best Marketing and Communications Professional of the Year and Most Iconic PR Agency of the Year at the Global Business & Finance Magazine Awards. These achievements aren’t just trophies; they reflect a commitment to excellence that has positioned MediaCraft as a leader in a competitive market.

Though one thing that truly sets MediaCraft apart is its forward-thinking approach. To establish its status as Nigeria’s top PR firm, there is a need to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) and other technological advancements to aid efficiency and productivity.

Globally, PR agencies are already leveraging AI for predictive analytics to forecast trends and optimise resource allocation, allowing teams to anticipate media shifts before they happen. Sentiment analysis tools monitor public opinion in real-time, spotting potential crises early and enabling swift, data-driven responses to protect client reputations. For MediaCraft, adopting AI could mean automating routine tasks with AI like ‘Otter.ai’, ‘Descript’, ‘Fireflies.ai’, and ‘ChatGPT’. It could also mean drafting press releases with AI like ‘SuperAGI Press Agent’, ‘PressGPT Pro’, ‘NewsForge AI’; transcribing interviews, or summarizing media coverage, freeing creatives to focus on high-impact strategies. Imagine AI-powered tools like ‘Mentions’, ‘Brand24’ ‘YouScan’, and ‘Awario’ scanning vast digital landscapes for brand mentions across social media, news outlets, and forums, providing deeper insights into audience engagement. In Nigeria’s dynamic market, where cultural narratives evolve rapidly, such tech could enhance personalized campaigns, linking earned medi directly to sales outcomes through advanced analytics. By pioneering these integrations, perhaps through partnerships with local tech startups, MediaCraft could outpace rivals, offering clients immersive experiences like virtual reality press kits or AI-driven influencer matching, ultimately revolutionizing how stories are told in Africa’s largest economy.

Another underappreciated edge for MediaCraft is its openness to student interns, a rarity in the PR world where many agencies prioritize seasoned talent over fresh faces. This policy isn’t just altruistic; it’s a strategic advantage.

For students, internships provide hands-on exposure to real-world PR, from crafting narratives to managing crises, building resumes, and networks that classroom theory alone can’t offer. They gain unique skills in media relations and digital strategy, preparing them for careers with less on-the-job training needed later. For the organization, interns inject fresh ideas and energy, handling tasks that free up senior staff while potentially identifying future staff. It also fosters university partnerships, boosting MediaCraft’s visibility on campuses and ensuring a pipeline of innovative talent. In an industry where adaptability is key, this symbiotic relationship strengthens both parties, positioning MediaCraft as a nurturing leader.

Reflecting on a recent excursion to MediaCraft’s offices on June 3, 2025, as part of Caleb University’s internship program, the experience was eye-opening. Welcomed by Media Manager Amina Omoike, we delved into the firm’s operations, from the media department’s press release mastery to the ICT hub’s gadget-driven innovations and BizWatch’s sharp business news analysis. Partnerships with entities like Stanbic IBTC Bank, Interswitch, and Olam Agri highlighted the financial savvy underpinning their success.

In a digital age, embracing AI could propel them further, while their intern-friendly ethos ensures a legacy of growth.