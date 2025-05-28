US Consumer Confidence Rises Following China Trade Truce

Consumer confidence in the United States rebounded sharply in May, following a temporary trade truce between Washington and Beijing. The uptick ends a five-month streak of declining sentiment, signaling renewed optimism among American households.

The Conference Board, a global economic research organization, reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index surged by 12.3 points to 98.0 in May—well above economists’ expectations of 87.0.

According to the report, roughly half of the survey responses were gathered after May 12, the date the White House announced a 90-day agreement to roll back tariffs on Chinese imports—from 145 percent to 30 percent—providing temporary relief amid ongoing trade tensions.

Stephanie Guichard, a senior economist at the Conference Board, noted that consumer sentiment had already started to recover prior to the announcement but gained additional momentum following news of the tariff reduction.

“While the trade truce has offered a short-term boost, many households remain concerned about inflationary pressures and the broader economic implications of continued tariff policies,” Guichard said.

Despite the positive shift, uncertainty still looms over the long-term impact of trade negotiations and tariff volatility. Economists caution that sustained improvements in consumer confidence will depend heavily on further progress in U.S.–China trade relations.