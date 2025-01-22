US Auctions Ex-Ogun Governor’s Aide’s Luxury Items To Offset Fraud Debt

The United States government has auctioned a Cartier watch and a gold chain necklace belonging to Abidemi Rufai, a former aide to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to recover part of his judgment debt after serving a prison term for wire fraud.

Rufai, who was convicted of identity theft and wire fraud, was sentenced on September 26, 2022, by the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington in Tacoma. Court documents revealed that he attempted to steal over $2 million from the US government and successfully defrauded 12 agencies of $600,000, funnelling the stolen funds into his personal accounts.

Following his release from prison in November 2024, US authorities proceeded with the sale of his seized luxury items to partially offset the $604,460 he owes in judgment debt. According to Nicholas Brown, a US Attorney, the Cartier watch and gold chain necklace were sold through an online auction facilitated by Gaston & Sheehan Auctioneers, Appraisers, and Realty.

The watch fetched $4,720.00, while the necklace sold for $3,160.00, yielding total proceeds of $7,086.69 after deducting $64.41 for shipping and $728.90 in sales commission.

Brown explained, “The judgment entered in this case directed the United States to sell in a commercially reasonable manner a Cartier watch and a gold chain necklace seized during Rufai’s arrest and apply the net proceeds to his $604,460 judgment debt.”

Despite this effort, Rufai still owes the US government $597,573.31, leaving a significant portion of the debt unpaid.