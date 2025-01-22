Over 5,000 Nigerian Women Stranded In Iraq, Says Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has raised an alarming concern about the plight of over 5,000 Nigerian women stranded in Iraq.

Speaking at a recent seminar in Lagos titled “Sensitisation and Advocacy Program for Promoting Diaspora Investment Potentials in South-West Nigeria,” organised by NIDCOM in collaboration with G-Consulting International Services Limited, Dabiri-Erewa highlighted the challenges faced by these women, most of whom had travelled to Iraq with the hope of working as caregivers.

According to her, many of the women encountered harsh and unforeseen conditions upon their arrival, which drastically differed from the promises made to them before embarking on their journeys. She shared a harrowing case involving a Nigerian woman who tragically lost her life under mysterious circumstances while working as a caregiver in Iraq.

“As I speak with you today, there are about 5,000 women stranded in Iraq. I just dealt with a case last week where a husband sent his wife to Iraq to work as a caregiver. Sadly, she’s now dead. The husband is at a loss on how to bring her body back. It’s a troubling situation,” she recounted.

Dabiri-Erewa added that the Nigerian High Commission has stepped in to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of the woman’s death, while efforts are being made to assist her grieving family.

The NIDCOM Chairperson used the platform to urge Nigerians to reconsider migration in search of greener pastures, emphasising that the country offers vast untapped opportunities for development and growth.

The seminar also provided a platform for fostering economic empowerment. The Group Managing Director of G-Consulting, one of the event organisers, announced a $100 million fund to support Nigerians interested in starting businesses or forming partnerships with members of the diaspora.

This call for inward investment and local opportunities aims to reduce the number of Nigerians falling victim to the risks associated with ill-informed migration, while promoting sustainable development within the country.