Telecom Operators Respond To NCC’s 50% Tariff Adjustment Approval

Telecommunications operators under the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) react to the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) approval of a 50% tariff adjustment. While the decision does not fully meet the industry’s request for a 100% increase, ATCON acknowledges it as a step toward addressing operational challenges and ensuring service quality for Nigerians.

In a statement signed by ATCON President, Tony Izuagbe Emoekpere, the association commends the NCC’s consultative and collaborative approach in addressing industry concerns.

ATCON states that its members await the official Determination document from the NCC, which provides clear guidelines for implementing the new tariffs in line with the Nigerian Communications Act 2003. The document guides operators and stakeholders on compliance expectations and rollout procedures.

“Although the 50% cap does not fully meet the requested 100% increase, it represents progress in bridging the gap between operational costs and revenue. This adjustment helps operators invest in infrastructure, expand coverage, and enhance service quality for Nigerians,” the statement reads.

Impact on Consumers

ATCON reassures subscribers that the tariff adjustments lead to improved service delivery. Operators plan to reinvest the additional revenue into network expansion, digital access, and overall customer experience enhancements.

The association emphasizes that these investments improve connectivity, extend coverage, and introduce innovative solutions tailored to Nigeria’s growing digital needs.

It highlights that telecom tariffs in Nigeria remain unchanged for over a decade despite inflation, exchange rate fluctuations, and the significant investments required to meet rising consumer demand.

ATCON warns that these financial pressures threaten the sustainability of the telecom sector, which plays a critical role in Nigeria’s digital economy.

“The telecommunications sector remains committed to national development and economic growth by fostering an environment of continuous investment,” the statement adds.

While appreciating the NCC’s efforts to balance the interests of both operators and consumers, ATCON urges continued engagement to address persistent challenges affecting operational efficiency.