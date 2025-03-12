United Capital Set To Pay Shareholders 50 Kobo Final Dividend

Investment banking firm United Capital Plc has announced its decision to pay 50 kobo as a final dividend to its shareholders, according to its regulatory filing.

The investment banking firm stated that a final dividend of N0.50 kobo will be subjected to appropriate withholding tax and approval. The amount will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as of the close of business on March 14, 2025.

The company said dividends will be paid on April 4 electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of March 14, 2025, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

Meanwhile, its members register is expected to be closed on March 21, according to its regulatory filing. The investment banking firm share price is down by 4.93% to N19.3% on Wednesday.