Oil And Gas Investments Won’t Raise Africa’s Global Emissions-FG

The Federal Government has assured that its efforts to attract investment in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector will not lead to a major increase in Africa’s global emissions. Instead, it emphasizes that these investments are necessary to address energy poverty while keeping emissions relatively low.

Speaking at CERAWeek by S&P Global, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Energy, Olu Verheijen, highlighted that Africa contributes only about 3–4% of global greenhouse gas emissions, compared to China’s 30% and the U.S.’s 13%.

She stressed that while Nigeria is committed to a stable investment climate, it is also aware of climate risks and is ensuring clear and transparent policies to mitigate them.

“In Nigeria, we are creating an enabling environment for investments while addressing climate risks with policies that are transparent and built to last,” she said.

Verheijen also underscored the need for better economic integration across Africa to attract investors and improve market efficiency. “A more unified market across African nations will make the continent a stronger investment destination,” she added.

She further noted that even if Africa experiences rapid economic growth, its contribution to global emissions would still be minimal compared to developed nations. Therefore, she argued, wealthier countries must take the lead in diversifying their energy sources and investing in carbon-reduction technologies. Nigeria, like many African nations, is pushing for a “just transition” in global energy discussions. The government’s “Decade of Gas” initiative aims to use natural gas as a bridge to economic growth while lowering carbon emissions.

Ultimately, Verheijen stressed that Africa should not have to choose between economic prosperity and climate action. “We must be allowed to harness our natural resources responsibly while implementing sustainable solutions that enhance resilience and adaptability,” she concluded.