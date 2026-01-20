UNILAG Celebrates 56th Convocation As Business Admin Graduate Hits Perfect 5.0 CGPA

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has officially commenced its 56th Convocation Ceremonies for the 2024/2025 academic session, celebrating the academic achievements of 16,506 graduating students.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Folasade Ogunsola announced on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, that the institution has produced 709 First Class graduates this year. Leading the pack is Chukwuzubelu Benedict Umeozor from the Department of Business Administration, who emerged as the overall best graduating student with a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0.

The week long event began with a convocation lecture delivered by Orondaam Otto, founder of Slum2School Africa, titled “Maximizing Nigeria’s Demographic Dividend through Urgent Education Reform for Global Competitiveness.” The lecture, chaired by Justice Mary Peter Odili, emphasized the role of universities in preparing youth for the 21st century global economy.

On the first day of the congregation, students from the faculties of Education, Social Sciences, and Communication and Media Studies received their degrees amidst a festive atmosphere at the J.F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium.

Other standout performers include Deborah Isiuwa Oloton from the Department of Architecture, who emerged as the best graduating student in the Sciences with a CGPA of 4.91, and Fadipe Sakiru Olanrewaju, who topped the Distance Learning Institute with a 4.87 CGPA in Accounting.

The University is also conferring honorary doctorate degrees on notable Nigerians, including Mr. Jubril Adewale Tinubu and Barrister Kanu Godwin Agabi, in recognition of their contributions to business and law. The ceremonies are set to conclude on Sunday, January 25, with a thanksgiving service at the Chapel of Christ Our Light.