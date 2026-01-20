Statue Of Golf Legend Ballesteros Stolen In Spain

A life-sized statue honouring Spanish golf icon Severiano “Seve” Ballesteros has been reported missing from his hometown of Pedreña in northern Spain, prompting an investigation by local authorities.

According to BBC Sport on Tuesday, the Marina de Cudeyo Town Council confirmed the disappearance in a statement shared on Instagram, describing the incident as an “unfortunate event” and indicating that the statue was likely stolen over the weekend.

The council has appealed to the public for assistance, urging anyone who may have noticed unusual or suspicious activity in recent days to contact the Civil Guard or the local police.

“If anyone observed suspicious movements, particularly within the last 24 hours, we ask that they inform the Civil Guard or local police,” the statement read.

Ballesteros, widely regarded as one of Europe’s greatest golfers, won five major championships during a distinguished career and was instrumental in Europe’s dominance of the Ryder Cup, contributing to five tournament victories. He died in 2011 at the age of 54 after a battle with brain cancer.

The bronze statue, created in 2009 by renowned sculptor Salvador García Ceballos, was permanently installed in La Barquería Park in 2017. It depicts Ballesteros celebrating his famous triumph at The Open Championship at St Andrews in 1984, where he produced a remarkable final-round comeback to defeat American golfer Tom Watson by two strokes and lift the Claret Jug.

Pedreña, situated near the coastal city of Santander in the Cantabria region, has long regarded the statue as a symbol of local pride and a lasting tribute to one of Spain’s most influential sporting figures.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the statue’s removal and to facilitate its recovery.